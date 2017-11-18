RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh!

EMBED </>More Videos

The CC & Co. Dance Complex really know how to get down at the Raleigh Christmas Parade (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Check out these highlights from the ABC11/LeithCars.Com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh:

The Raleigh Boychoir getting everyone into the Christmas spirit at the start of Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED More News Videos

The Raleigh Boychoir performing at the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade

A Drummers World out of Goldsboro knows how to get the party started here at the ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED More News Videos

A Drummers World out of Goldsboro

Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins joins ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade for a special performance of 'Have a Holly Jolly Christmas."

EMBED More News Videos

Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins joins ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade for a special performance of 'Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.'

An interview with Theatre In The Park's Scrooge at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED More News Videos

An interview with Theatre In The Park's Scrooge at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

The CC & Co. Dance Complex really know how to get down at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED More News Videos

The CC & Co. Dance Complex really know how to get down at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

The Wake County Public Schools dancers step it up ahead of Santa's arrival

EMBED More News Videos

Wake County Public Schools dancers

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED More News Videos

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade

Here are some of the school bands that performed at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas ParadeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
Watch the Raleigh Christmas Parade and enter our sweepstakes!
Sittin' with Santa: Santa talks Christmas parade preps
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
Watch the Raleigh Christmas Parade and enter our sweepstakes!
Sittin' with Santa: Santa talks Christmas parade preps
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Watch the Raleigh Christmas Parade and enter our sweepstakes!
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Trump delays new policy on importing elephant trophies
AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64
Clayton police search for robbery suspects
Show More
Murder investigation underway in Durham
One fire fighter injured, 9 displaced in Raleigh fire
Amber Alert canceled for missing 21-month-old Robeson County boy
Police increase security for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Woman must pay Katy Perry for interfering with convent sale
More News
Top Video
Johnston County woman, dog perish in house fire
Raleigh family terrorized during armed home invasion
Roxboro teen, grandmother compete on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Slice Pie Company
More Video