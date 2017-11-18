RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Check out these highlights from the ABC11/LeithCars.Com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh:
The Raleigh Boychoir getting everyone into the Christmas spirit at the start of Raleigh Christmas Parade
A Drummers World out of Goldsboro knows how to get the party started here at the ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins joins ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade for a special performance of 'Have a Holly Jolly Christmas."
An interview with Theatre In The Park's Scrooge at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
The CC & Co. Dance Complex really know how to get down at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
The Wake County Public Schools dancers step it up ahead of Santa's arrival
Santa and Mrs. Claus at the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Here are some of the school bands that performed at the Raleigh Christmas Parade