Historic Raleigh dam is coming down

RALEIGH (WTVD) --An excavator began pulling down the Milburnie dam on the Neuse River Wednesday.
The historic structure once provided power for the City of Raleigh, but hasn't in decades.
The environmental group American Rivers also says it's dangerous. 15 people have drowned in the current created next to the abandoned powerhouse.
American Rivers says the structure also blocks migratory fish coming up from the sea, particularly shad and striped bass.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD