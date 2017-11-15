COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Historic Raleigh dam is coming down

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
An excavator began pulling down the Milburnie dam on the Neuse River Wednesday.

The historic structure once provided power for the City of Raleigh, but hasn't in decades.

The environmental group American Rivers also says it's dangerous. 15 people have drowned in the current created next to the abandoned powerhouse.

American Rivers says the structure also blocks migratory fish coming up from the sea, particularly shad and striped bass.



