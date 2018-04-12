COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Operation: Coming Home to build 'hero home' for injured soldier, family in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Von Canon is the recipient of Operation: Coming Home's latest hero home.

The hero, who served in active 2006 to 2010 and in the reserves 2010 to 2014, had to have a titanium rod put in his leg after suffering injuries to his back, neck, and hip after a rocket attack in the Khost Province, Afghanistan.

Sgt. Von Canon, his wife, their 10-year-old daughter Arlette, 1-year-old son Ryan, and baby on the way should be able to move in later this year.

The specialized house in Raleigh is being built by Level Homes.

A "Raise the Roof" ceremony was held Thursday, instead of a groundbreaking.

Operation: Coming Home is a joint volunteer project by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County.

The Von Canon's will be the organization's 17th home.

