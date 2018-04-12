RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Von Canon is the recipient of Operation: Coming Home's latest hero home.
The hero, who served in active 2006 to 2010 and in the reserves 2010 to 2014, had to have a titanium rod put in his leg after suffering injuries to his back, neck, and hip after a rocket attack in the Khost Province, Afghanistan.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Sgt. Von Canon, his wife, their 10-year-old daughter Arlette, 1-year-old son Ryan, and baby on the way should be able to move in later this year.
The specialized house in Raleigh is being built by Level Homes.
A "Raise the Roof" ceremony was held Thursday, instead of a groundbreaking.
Operation: Coming Home is a joint volunteer project by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County.
The Von Canon's will be the organization's 17th home.
RELATED: Operation: Coming Home welcomes widowed soldier's wife, family home