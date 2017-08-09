RALEIGH (WTVD) --Back to school season is here, but not every family has the means to buy their children school supplies or a backpack, which is why the Durham and Raleigh Rescue Mission are stepping in to help.
Both organizations host back to school events to help children, from thousands of local low-income families, have everything they need to start the school year off right and focus on learning.
But both organizations need your help to make that happen this year.
The Durham Rescue Mission currently has about 500 backpacks and is hoping to reach 3,000.
While the Raleigh Rescue Mission is just 500 away from their goal of 2,000 backpacks.
A $25 donation helps fund one backpack at the Durham Rescue Mission.
You can donate to the Durham Rescue Mission here and to the Raleigh Rescue Mission here.
