Mother-to-be receives blessing of a life-time

On Sunday, a Wake County community came together to aid a mother in need.Charlene Bullock had her car totaled a few months ago.That accident made it difficult for her to get to her job as a bus driver.Even though she's the mode of transportation for many Wake County students, she herself struggled to find a way to work."I get up in the morning but I have to ask or call anybody to take me anywhere or anything," said Bullock. "Its a convenience many of us take for granted, keys and four wheels."And for Charlene, a mother to a pre-teen, and mother-to-be of twins, it makes visits to the doctor nearly impossible.That was until Wheels for Hope and the St. Pauls Episcopal Church stepped in."The vehicles we sell to them we sell that to them for $500, " said Carol House from Wheels4Hope.St. Pauls Episcopal Church picked up that $500 tab, making the car completely free."Wheels4Hope blessed and my son and my twins on the way," said Bullock.Charlene's son, Zayvion, gleamed with pride as he gazed at his mom's new vehicle."I want to go back to Virginia Beach," said Zayvion, when asked where he wanted to go to first."I think he's more excited than me," she said happily.Now the woman responsible for the safety of our kids to and from school drives away in wheels of her own.