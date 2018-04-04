COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NC Museum of Art immersive exhibition features most Instagrammed contemporary artist around

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Museum of Art immersive exhibition features most Instagrammed contemporary artist around (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The NC Museum of Art is kicking off the opening of the You Are Here: Light, Color, and Sound Experiences exhibition with a sold out all night long party.

From 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, April 7, a silent disco and dance party will open the display in the East Building. The exhibition features 20 immersive installations from 14 international contemporary artists including the most Instagrammed contemporary artist around -- Yayoi Kusama's Light of Light exhibit.

"Every museum she goes to, she sells out, the tickets sell out immediately," said NCMA Chief Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art Linda Dougherty about Kusama's piece.

"When I went to see the show, people were lined up down the block in New York in December weather just to get 60 seconds with this piece of art," Dougherty said

Kusama's piece will become a permanent display in the summer.



The You Are Here exhibition will be on display from April 7-July 22, 2018.

Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for Seniors, military and groups of 10 or more and college students. $9 for youth 7-18

Free: Members (first visit), children 6 and under, college students on Friday nights 5 to 9 p.m.

"It's a really unique experience and this is the only place you will see it. It's not traveling anywhere else," Dougherty said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Henderson march organizers urge end to city violence
MLK Jr. was scheduled to be in Durham the day he was assassinated
Market on Market kicks off May 9 in Downtown Raleigh
Western Wake Young Life Golf Tournament
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Boy with autism bit by Henderson K9 while police were searching for him
Cary teenager charged with armed robbery of two other teens
Durham Police charge woman in slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Man accused of shooting Durham 10-year-old will enter 'groundbreaking' plea
Death penalty sought in Erica Parsons case
White sharks ping off the coast of North Carolina
Henderson march organizers urge end to city violence
Show More
Death of 54-year-old man in Durham ruled homicide
Thousands gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU
More News