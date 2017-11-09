COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Congress honors NCCU grad, other officers who responded to baseball game attack

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
On Thursday, members of Congress and the U.S. Capitol Police honored the five officers who responded when a gunman opened fire on lawmakers and others during a June baseball practice.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was the most seriously wounded in the attack and was scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

The officers were presented with the Medal of Honor, the agency's highest honor.

The officers honored were Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner of the U.S. Capitol Police and officers Nicole Battaglia, Alexander Jensen, and Kevin Jobe of the Alexandria Police Department.

Bailey, a 2007 graduate of NCCU, was assigned to the security detail protecting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

RELATED: North Carolina Central grad among those injured in baseball shooting

Witnesses said the carnage would have been far worse had officers with the U.S. Capitol Police and Alexandria Police Department not engaged the assailant in a gunfight, eventually killing him.

The Asssociated Press contributed to this post.
