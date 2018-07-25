COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NCSHP places third in 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'

EMBED </>More Videos

The NC Highway Patrol had a strong finish in the contest, and dedicated it to a fallen trooper. (WTVD)

By
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol finished third in the national "Best Looking Cruiser Contest," being run by American Association of State Troopers.

Its submission was in tribute to Trooper Samuel Bullard, who died in a crash in May while pursuing a suspect who passed through a license checkpoint.

"Everything just kind of fell in place as a way to honor the work he did, the impact he had on his community," said Sgt. Chris Knox with NC State Highway Patrol.

The picture of the cruiser was taken with Pilot Mountain State Park in the background. The majority of Pilot Mountain State Park is located in Surry County, where Trooper Bullard was assigned.

"It was a win-win all around to showcase our car, highlight our state park, but also for us as an agency to honor our fallen member," Knox said.

He explained how important these cruisers are to troopers.

"We wash them, we wax them, we keep them clean. I've had neighbors come over to my house and say 'you have to wash that yourself?' And my reply is, "I don't have to, I choose to, I want to wash that myself," Knox said.

North Carolina finished third behind Georgia and Kentucky. For finishing in the top 12, it will be one of the departments featured in the American Association of State Troopers calendar.

Proceeds from the calendar go toward assisting family members of fallen troopers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvotingstate troopersnc highway patrolnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News