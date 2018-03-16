Organizations and local law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are working together to encourage the public to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medication. By providing safe and secure ways for people to get rid of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications, drug take back programs help prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse while protecting our waters.The opioid epidemic is taking lives and tearing families apart across the country, including our state. More people die in North Carolina of an accidental drug overdose - usually an opioid - than any other cause of accidental death.Operation Medicine Drop details:Location: North Hills Mall, Midtown Plaza - 4321 Lassiter at North Hills AvenueTime: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.Location: Charlotte Hariss Teeter - 7852 Rea RoadTime: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.Location: Asheville Outlet Malls - off 191 800 Brevard RoadTime: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.Location: High Point Publix - 2005 North Main Street #101, High PointTime: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.Location: Wayne UNC Health Care - 2700 Wayne Memorial Drive, GoldsboroTime: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.Every day, four North Carolinians die from a medication or drug overdose. The number of overdose deaths has grown by nearly 400 percent in 16 years, from 279 in 1999 to 1,460 in 2015. Beyond the painful human cost, the economic impact of these deaths is $1.8 billion per year in medical expenses and lost work.While the death toll is horrifying, it's just the tip of the iceberg. For every overdose death in North Carolina, there were 16 emergency department visits to treat non-fatal overdoses. Hundreds of thousands of people across our state are struggling with addiction.Despite this crisis, over-prescription continues to be a huge issue in North Carolina. There is a prescription written for nearly every North Carolinian each year on average. In 2015, prescribers wrote prescriptions for 705 million opioid pills in North Carolina.