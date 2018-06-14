ABC11 TOGETHER

Peak City Pig Fest returns to Apex

The Peak City Pig Fest takes place June 15 & 16 in Apex. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
If you love barbecue, Apex is the place to be on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16. The 7th Annual Bone Suckin' Sauce Peak City Pig Fest will feature some of the best barbecue in the country.

The Peak City Pig Fest is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, the nation's leading BBQ sanctioning body. This year 48 cook teams will compete for more than $12,000 in prize money as they cook chicken, ribs, beef brisket and pork.

Beside the barbecue, the festival also features music, a beer garden, street vendors and pig races. The Apex Sunrise Rotary sponsors the festival with proceeds going to Western Wake Crisis Ministry.

The Peak City Pig Fest takes place in downtown Apex on Friday from 5pm - 11pm and Saturday from 9am - 8pm.
Click here for more information.

EMBED More News Videos

The Peak City Pig Fest segment

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherbarbecue
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Miss North Carolina Competition in Raleigh on Saturday June 23rd
ABC11 Together Perspectives - June 10, 2018
85th Annual ADF returns to Durham
Cary to kick off first-ever film festival
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
National Blind Idol competition in Durham to highlight more than good singing
UNC national championship sign back up on I-40
Miss North Carolina Competition in Raleigh on Saturday June 23rd
ABC11 Together Perspectives - June 10, 2018
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Ex-boyfriend accused in murder of Durham HS student pleads guilty
NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Full to capacity: Pets at Harnett County Animal Shelter need loving homes
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
Proposal to split California into 3 states makes November ballot
Raleigh seniors scrambling after apartment complex decision
Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to high level of bacteria
Show More
54 people, including children found in tractor-trailer in Texas
'I like to call these supermarket wars': NC State professor on health of retail landscape
EXCLUSIVE: Cary birthing center co-founder tells I-Team 'Every time a baby is born, there's a risk.'
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Man charged with animal cruelty after neighbors say he was running a puppy mill
More News