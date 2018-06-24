  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
On a scorching Sunday, Cary shoppers know it's not a good time to stay outside.

Summer's scorching heat has us seeking shade and shelter from the sun. Those on the move Sunday know it's not a good day to linger outside.

"No, it's not!" said Barbara Jackson when we spotted her outside the Cary Trader Joe's holding a small cup of chilled relief from the heat. "But the lemonade's very good. Nice and cold!"

The drinks served by two smiling teenagers are the attraction for the Pink Lemonade Challenge. It's organized locally by Heidi Donahue, who says it's inspired by a friend battling cancer in Pennsylvania.

"Her daughter Brynne started a lemonade stand a few years ago to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation," said Donahue. "This year they're taking the campaign nationwide. They're trying to do 10 stands in 10 states."


The requested donation is 50 cents, but some give much more with a smile. With a goal of $50,000 with six states to go, they hope you'll call all of your out of state friends and tell them to get involved by going online.

"I hope they support them. It's a good cause, and I know a lot of people who have struggled with breast cancer, so it's worthwhile," Jackson said.

To participate, head to the cause's site here.
