Downtown Raleigh Christmas Tree lighting celebration

Downtown Raleigh Christmas Tree lighting celebration Saturday night in City Plaza. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh's Fayetteville Street and City Plaza was filled with the Christmas spirit, as the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration kicked off Saturday evening.

This year's 35-foot Norway spruce tree arrived in City Plaza Monday morning. It is decorated with more than a thousand lights and was lit by Mayor Nancy McFarlane around 7:25 p.m.

RELATED: Avery County Christmas tree graces Raleigh City Plaza

The crowd started gathering at 4 p.m. for this year's celebration which featured a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, a 40-foot Snowzilla Slide along with holiday refreshments.

There was even an ABC11 pop-up studio where people got to see what it was like to do weather in front of a green screen.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance produces the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration and ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor.
