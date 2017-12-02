Raleigh's Fayetteville Street and City Plaza was filled with the Christmas spirit, as the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration kicked off Saturday evening.This year's 35-foot Norway spruce tree arrived in City Plaza Monday morning. It is decorated with more than a thousand lights and was lit by Mayor Nancy McFarlane around 7:25 p.m.The crowd started gathering at 4 p.m. for this year's celebration which featured a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, a 40-foot Snowzilla Slide along with holiday refreshments.There was even an ABC11 pop-up studio where people got to see what it was like to do weather in front of a green screen.produces the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration and ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor.