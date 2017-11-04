Raleigh event aimed at identity protection

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --In the United States, identity theft occurs every two seconds, and 56 percent of those victims trace the incident back to stolen private information.
To help prevent this in the Triangle community, the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina is hosting a fall "Secure Your ID" Day event in partnership with the Coastal Credit Union.
Triangle residents can take advantage of complimentary document shredding, collection of computers and hard drives for secure destruction, electric/electronics recycling, and identity protection tips.
"Protecting an individual's identity greatly depends on safe disposal of sensitive documents and electronics," says Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB serving Eastern North Carolina.
"Thousands of people become victims of identity fraud because they simply do not know how to properly dispose of documents and electronics that contain personal information. We began hosting our free shred events for this very reason - to offer the perfect opportunity for individuals to protect themselves."
The event is an easy drive-thru experience for community members, so they never have to leave their cars. Each vehicle is directed to appropriate stations where volunteers collect paper and devices, allowing participants to watch as their sensitive belongings are destroyed or recycled.
People are encouraged to bring up to three boxes/bags of documents that have been removed from binders and up to five electric/electronic devices. Accepted items include computers, cell phones, tablets, TVs, printers, fax machines, DVD/CD players, microwaves and toasters.
Items that are not accepted include liquids, loose batteries, thermostats, light bulbs, refrigerators, paint cans and all speakers larger than 18 inches.
To date, the semi-annual "Secure Your ID" Day events have safely destroyed over 400,000 lbs. of sensitive documents and recycled over 100,000 lbs. of electronics.
The event will be held November 4 at 1000 St. Albans Drive, off Wake Forest Road near North Hills shopping center from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Additional event information is available at www.bbbshred.org.