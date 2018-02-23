COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Remains of NC native recovered near Vietnam

Edgar F. Davis (North Carolina State University)

Hampton Crumpler
The remains of a Goldsboro native who was killed in the Vietnam War were recently discovered in Laos.

Col. Edgar Felton Davis was part of the 11th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron. He was shot down Sept. 17, 1968, 15 miles south of the city of Sepone, which is about 20 miles from the Vietnam border. He was aboard an RF-4C Phantom fighter-bomber when he was shot down.

Davis was reported missing in action, but was later declared deceased after rescue teams were unable to locate his body or the aircraft wreckage.

His remains were found by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency earlier this year.

Davis graduated in 1953 from Brogden High School in Dudley, NC. Later, he was an ROTC Squadron Commander and graduated from N.C. State in 1958.

Davis will be honored Saturday at the 2018 Annual Freedom Classic, Air Force vs. Navy, baseball series game at Grainger Stadium in Kinston. There will also be a white rose painted on a designated POW/MIA seat in the stadium to honor his memory.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmilitaryvietnam warnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News