What a night of racing it was ... 13 - count 'em - 13 men went under 4 minutes in Friday night's Sir Walter Miler in Raleigh, but none went faster than former U.S. Olympic flag bearer Lopez Lomong, at 3:53.86, just 3/100ths of a second off the state record.Charlene Lipsey won the women's race in just over 4:27 - the first time the women's winner has ducked under 4:30