Thousands of children to benefit from toy distribution

Brittany Jenrette picked out toys for her daughters Naomi and Emani at The Salvation Army of Wake County's three-day toy distribution at Cary Towne Center. They're among the more than 7,300 children who will benefit."It's hard times," Jenrette said. "I just recently moved into my place and just recently got a new job so this helps me out a whole lot."Each person had the chance to win one of the more than 1,000 bikes being distributed."Seeing all the families come through and the generosity of the community just overloading their baskets, it's wonderful," said Major Stephen Long, of The Salvation Army of Wake County.Governor Roy Cooper delivered toys collected from his office staff.He also took time to thank volunteers and organize the toys.All of the toys were donated and more than 600 volunteers donate their time.Some volunteers even tailored gifts for families.Jenrette knows her children will love their Christmas presents."They're going to be so excited," she said."The toy distribution goes on until Thursday. Recipients must have already pre-registered.