Treat yourself to these local Halloween events

Halloween is right around the corner, with that being said, here are some spooktacular places for you to visit.
ZOMBIE SURVIVAL
Forest Ridge Park, 2100 Old N.C. Hwy. 98, Wake Forest
Crowder Woodland Center, 5611 Jaguar Park Dr., Raleigh
Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $50/resident, $65/nonresident.
Kids ages 10-15 discover the fun in preparing for a zombie apocalypse by learning avoidance tactics, zombie defense tactics, finding and fortifying shelter, caring for the wounded and more.
HALLOWEEN PARADE
N.C. Museum of History
5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh
Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m
Admission is free, but registration is required for the parade at .
The Halloween parade starts at 2 p.m. and is led by First Lady of North Carolina Kristin Cooper.
DOWNTOWN CLAYTON TRICK OR TREAT
Horne Square
Corner of Main and Lombard Streets, Clayton
Oct. 31, 2:30-4 p.m.
Costumed preschoolers and their parents will march down Main Street where local business owners hand them goodies and treats. Admission is free.
TRICK OR TREAT ON THE TRAILS
White Deer Park
2400 Aversboro Rd., Garner
Oct. 31, 3-6 p.m.
Admission is free for costumed Kids to trick-or-treat around a 1-mile trail.
TRICK OR TREAT ON NINTH STREET
720 9th St, Ninth Street, Durham
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
The Regulator Bookshop and other Ninth Street merchants will host costumed trick-or-treaters.
"Scary Stories Storytime" at the bookshop starts at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
HOWLING HALLOWEEN AT UNIVERSITY PLACE
201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill
Oct. 31, 2-7 p.m.
Howling Halloween will kick-off in The Orchard park with a creepy crawlers show and scary monster makeovers at 2pm. The annual mall trick-or-treating will be from 4pm-7pm. Admission is free.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Baptist Grove Church
7109 Leesville Rd., Raleigh
Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
Admission is free for truck-or-treat, a pumpkin hunt, s'mores village, costume contest, crafts station, face painting and more.
HALLOW-ENO
West Point on the Eno Park
5101 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham
Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
This event features campfire stories and songs, hayrides, treats, crafts, games, and face painting designed primarily for children 12 years and younger. Admission is free.
HOMEGROWN HALLOWEEN
Columbia and Franklin Streets, Chapel Hill
Oct. 31 8-10:30 P.M.
The annual event with a local emphasis will be kept small and safe with traffic restrictions and alcohol checkpoints.
