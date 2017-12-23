Volunteers spread Christmas joy, feed those in need

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Raleigh Rescue Mission kicked off its Saturday morning with more than 100 volunteers packing and preparing meals to be delivered to seniors and those in need.
Through the Gobbles to Go Outreach program, the Mission delivered over 800 meals throughout the Triangle.
The Mission says that more than 100 hams, 150 turkeys, more than three thousand pounds of stock food to stock the organization's pantry, along with 350 grocery bags of groceries have been donated courtesy of Mission supporters.
Recipients of Saturday's meals will also receive groceries to aid during the holiday break.
"Several years ago, we realized that there were people in our community, especially the elderly and infirm, who were not able to get out for a holiday meal," said CEO/President of the Raleigh Rescue Mission, John Luckett in a press release.
Volunteers have been working since Tuesday to ensure meals would be ready to go on December 23rd.
If you would like to donate to or partner with the Raleigh Rescue Mission, your details can be found by visiting changingliveshere.org.