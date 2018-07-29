FUNDRAISER

Wake Forest women wear their wedding dresses again for good cause

Women said yes to the dress again Saturday at an event benefiting Tri-Area Ministries Food Pantry. (WTVD)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Women said yes to the dress again Saturday at an event benefiting Tri-Area Ministries Food Pantry.

The event was hosted by Erika Close at Sugar Magnolia in Wake Forest.

Women were asked to wear the gowns from their big day and come out to the fundraiser.

To enter the event, guests donated feminine hygiene products that would go to the food pantry.

There were pro-stylists on the scene to help the "brides" with hair and makeup for their second big day.

A DJ was there to play wedding classics and there was a bouquet toss to win gift cards.
