Where to shop local!

Why shop local?
#1: Buy local to support yourself
Studies show that when you buy from an independent, locally owned business, rather than a nationally owned business, significantly more of your money is used to make purchases from other local businesses, service providers and farms continuing to strengthen the economic base of the community.
#2: Keep our community unique
Where we shop, where we eat and have fun - all of it makes our community home. Our one-of-a-kind businesses are an integral part of the distinctive character of this place. Our tourism businesses also benefit.
"When people go on vacation they generally seek out destinations that offer them the sense of being someplace, not just anyplace." Richard Moe, President, National Historic Preservation Trust
#3: Be friendly to our environment
Locally owned businesses can make more local purchases requiring less transportation and generally set up shop in town or city centers as opposed to developing on the fringe. This generally means contributing less to sprawl, congestion, habitat loss and pollution.
#4: Local businesses create more jobs
Small local businesses are the largest employer nationally and in our community, provide the most jobs to residents.
#5: Get better service
Local businesses often hire people with a better understanding of the products they are selling and take more time to get to know customers.
#6: Put your taxes to good use
Local businesses require comparatively little infrastructure investment and make more efficient use of public services as compared to nationally owned stores entering the community. In addition, nationally owned businesses often demanding tax incentives.
#7: Invest in the community
Local businesses are owned by people who live in this community, are less likely to leave, and are more invested in the community's future.
#8: Support community groups
Non-profit organizations receive an average 250% more support from smaller business owners than they do from large businesses.
#9: Competition leads to more choices
A marketplace of tens of thousands of small businesses is the best way to ensure innovation and low prices over the long-term. A multitude of small businesses, each selecting products based not on a national sales plan but on their own interests and the needs of their local customers, guarantees a much broader range of product choices.
#10: Encourage future investment
A growing body of economic research shows that in an increasingly homogenized world, entrepreneurs and skilled workers are more likely to invest and settle in communities that preserve their one-of-a-kind businesses and distinctive character.
