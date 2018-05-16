FOOD

Cookie dough spill spreads sweet stuff on NC street

Emergency crews were left to pick up a sweet, yet sticky mess Tuesday (Credit: Pender EMS & Fire, Inc/Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC --
A truck carrying cookie dough created a sticky situation when it had lost some of its load on a North Carolina highway.

Pender County officials tell news outlets the truck's cargo was sent onto U.S. Route 17 northeast of Wilmington near the New Hanover-Pender county line. The spill happened shortly before noon Tuesday and delayed traffic into the evening rush hour.

Firefighters posted a photo on Facebook of the more than a dozen yellow containers on their sides.



An official told The StarNews of Wilmington the load could've been waste that was thrown away.

Temperatures were around 80 degrees so it's unlikely the dough would've baked on the road.

It is unclear where the truck came from or where it was going.

