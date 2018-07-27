Country star Eric Church unloads on the NRA

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, country star Eric Church blamed the "lobbyists" and the National Rifle Association for allowing mass shootings such as the Las Vegas massacre.
Church, a North Carolina native and Appalachian State University alumnus, played at the Route 91 Harvest festival just two days before a gunman opened fire and killed 58 people.
The gun owner and Second Amendment supporter said, "We could have stopped the guy in Vegas. I blame the lobbyists. And the biggest in the gun world is the NRA."
Church said he didn't care when the interviewer mentioned the backlash that might hit him from some fans.
"Right's right and wrong's wrong," he said. "Why can't we come together and solve one part of this?"
The country star also spoke of his brush with death from a blood clot last year, and how emergency surgery performed at Duke University Hospital saved his life.
Click here for the link to the Rolling Stone article
