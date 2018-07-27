Country star Eric Church unloads on the NRA

EMBED </>More Videos

A country star is blaming the NRA for mass shootings. (WTVD)

Branson Kimball
In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, country star Eric Church blamed the "lobbyists" and the National Rifle Association for allowing mass shootings such as the Las Vegas massacre.

Church, a North Carolina native and Appalachian State University alumnus, played at the Route 91 Harvest festival just two days before a gunman opened fire and killed 58 people.

The gun owner and Second Amendment supporter said, "We could have stopped the guy in Vegas. I blame the lobbyists. And the biggest in the gun world is the NRA."

Church said he didn't care when the interviewer mentioned the backlash that might hit him from some fans.

"Right's right and wrong's wrong," he said. "Why can't we come together and solve one part of this?"

The country star also spoke of his brush with death from a blood clot last year, and how emergency surgery performed at Duke University Hospital saved his life.

Click here for the link to the Rolling Stone article
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
NRAlas vegas mass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News