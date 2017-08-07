ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. --A husband and wife in the Jacksonville area are charged in connection with the sexual molestation of multiple children.
Onslow County Sheriff Office's Special Victims Unit got a report on May 26th that a child was being sexually molested. During the investigation it was discovered two other children were also victims, which lead to the arrest of Corey Greenfield, of Maplehurst Drive.
Greenfield was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of statutory sexual offense, two counts 1st degree statutory sexual offense, six counts indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense by an adult. Greenfield was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center on a $775,000 secured bond.
Greenfield's wife, Bambi Townsend, was aware of the molestation but failed to report it to authorities, according to OCSO. She was also arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of failing to report child abuse or sexual abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Townsend was booked into the OCDC under a $6,000 secured bond.
Read more at WCTI.