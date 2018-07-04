Fisherman calls suspected marijuana catch 'early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jorge Bustamante and his family found the unusual catch off the coast of Pompano Beach, Florida. (Jorge Bustamante/Instagram via Storyful)

For one man fishing off the coast of Florida, an unusual catch was a high point of his birthday festivities.

Jorge Bustamante reeled in what he believed was a huge bale of marijuana off the coast of Pompano Beach, Florida.

When he posted about it on Instagram on Monday he called it "an early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar," adding that it was "a trip we won't forget for a long time."

Bustamante said they called the Coast Guard, who came to "commandeer" their find.
Related Topics:
marijuanadrugsfishingbirthdayu.s. & worldfloridabizarre
