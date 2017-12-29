Cumberland County deputies search for suspect in double shooting

Cumberland County deputies are searching for a suspect in a double shooting that took place Friday in the 3060 block of Cumberland Road.The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-2, medium build, gray hoodie & blue jeans.He was last seen on foot on Cumberland Road.The two shooting victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.An ABC11 crew at the scene said authorities said one victim was shot in a barber shop and ran to a church for help.Their conditions were not immediately known.The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 911 or (910) 483-TIPS.