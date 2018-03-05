Cumberland County teacher charged with assaulting special-needs student

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County teacher has been charged with assault after she was accused of assaulting a special-needs student.

The incident happened February 5, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said. Dawn Owen, a teacher at Ramsey Street High School, struck the victim on the head with a ruler, the sheriff's office said, and about 20 minutes later Owen grabbed the victim by the hair and walked her across the classroom to a bathroom area.

Detectives reviewed a video recording of the incident and conducted interviews before charging Owen with two counts of assault on a handicapped person.

Owen turned herself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday, where she received a $1,000 unsecured bond for the misdemeanor charges.

Her next court appearance is March 20.
