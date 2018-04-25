A Houston father turned his 18-year-old son in to police after he allegedly stole an HPD firearm and burglarized hundreds of cars.Christian Daniels' father spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about the FaceTime call where his son allegedly showed him stolen firearms.T. Daniels said he was on the phone with his son Christian when he allegedly showed him a black bag with a 9 mm handgun inside."He pulled paperwork out of the bag, and I said, 'What does that paperwork say?' And he put the camera closer to the paperwork and it said Houston Police Department. So, that really kind of ticked me off for him to even have a gun, and then you're going to steal one from a police officer, at that," said Daniels.Court documents stated that Christian told his father that he broke into a car and stole the bag with all of the police equipment inside. The report also stated that he went on to tell his father that he had burglarized 250 cars in the last week. He said he targeted jogging locations, mall parking lots and other parking lots where people kept their cars.The father said that his son showed him five or six different firearms during the FaceTime call.Daniels, who is a veteran, said he took an oath to protect his family, so he reported his son's crimes to the Austin Police Department.The father told Eyewitness News that he did not want worse things to happen, and felt like it was his duty to report his son.Daniel was arrested on April 17 and charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.