BUILDING FIRE

Deadly fire in Kenly started by toddler playing with lighter, Johnston County deputies say

Two people have died as a result of a structure fire at the 1500 block of Beulahtown Road in Kenly. (WTVD)

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Johnston County Sheriff's Office says the structure fire leaving two dead was the result of a juvenile playing with a lighter.

Deputies responded to a fire at 1592 Beulahtown Road in Kenly on Sunday and discovered 37-year-old David William Creech and his two-year-old son Matthew were found dead inside.

The blaze also left the man's girlfriend Serena Brock and his two other children injured. Those three were transported to UNC Burn Center and are in stable but serious condition, deputies said.


Johnston County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death, but no criminal act is believed to have occurred.
