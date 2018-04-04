CRIME

Death of 54-year-old man in Durham ruled homicide

Michael Anthony Bullock (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man in Durham as a homicide.

On March 30, officers were dispatched to a home on East Umstead Street for a call about a cardiac arrest.

Michael Anthony Bullock, 54, was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the autopsy performed by the medical examiner's office, police are investigating the case as a homicide.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. Investigators are also attempting to locate Bullock's family members. Anyone with information about his family is asked to call Inv. Hines.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Death penalty sought in Erica Parsons case
Cary teenager charged with armed robbery of two other teens
New details released about sex offender who got arrested at Apex park
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old NC girl
More crime
Top Stories
Boy with autism bit by Henderson K9 while police were searching for him
Cary teenager charged with armed robbery of two other teens
Durham Police charge woman in slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Man accused of shooting Durham 10-year-old will enter 'groundbreaking' plea
Death penalty sought in Erica Parsons case
NC Museum of Art expects huge draw with new immersive exhibition
White sharks ping off the coast of North Carolina
Show More
Henderson march organizers urge end to city violence
Thousands gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU
More News