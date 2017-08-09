Chopper 11 HD was over the scene of the drowning Tuesday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it recovered a woman's body Tuesday afternoon from Falls Lake after a drowning call on Choplin Road.Late Tuesday night, deputies identified the woman as 19-year-old Annalisa Christine Schulze of the 7100 block of Avborough Court in Wake Forest.The sheriff's office is investigating her death as a homicide.Authorities said some men riding ATVs in the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. thought they saw a swimmer in the lake. When they got a better look, they realized the woman's body was floating and called authorities.Schulze's body has been sent to the Medical Examiners Office.Deputies found a tent and camp site nearby, but haven't said whether they are connected to the incident.The case remains under investigation.