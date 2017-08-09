16-year-old charged with murder, accused of setting man's home on fire to hide body

Lennon Henderson (Credit: Catawba County Sheriff's Department)

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina --
A 16-year-old is behind bars after deputies say the teen killed a man and then set his house on fire to hide the body.

According to WSOC, deputies charged 16-year-old Lennon Henderson with murder after they found 40-year-old Wesley Bruner dead inside of a burning home in Newton over the weekend.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Department later determined that Bruner was actually killed from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Henderson knew Bruner and was attempting to rob him and then set the fire to cover up the homicide.

Authorities said firefighters found signs of a possible break-in and a container of flammable liquid inside of the home.

"We believe someone set the fire once they shot him," said Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid. "We know he did have a large amount of cash that he had come into, and we haven't been able to find that. It's going to be very challenging when you have a fire that destroys a lot of the physical evidence."
