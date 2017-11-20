The Harnett County Sheriff's Office believes a man accused of a shooting Sunday night may be the victim of another shooting.Deputies said they responded to Central Harnett Hospital just after 9 p.m. and learned that a shooting took place near 67 Ervin McNeil St. in the RNT Mobile Home Park in Bunnlevel.Authorities said Robert Earl Gunn, 40, of Lillington suffered four gunshot wounds and was transferred to WakeMed.He is in critical condition at this time, according to officials.About 40 minutes after arriving at the hospital, deputies received a call reporting a burglary and shooting at 100 Loraine Ln. in Lillington.The suspect, Raquan Moore, 21, of Lillington, had one gunshot wound, according to authorities.Deputies have determined that the suspect in the shooting at Ervin McNeil St. was the person that had been shot at 100 Loraine Ln.Raquan Moore was transported to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital and is listed in stable condition.According to authorities, multiple warrants have been issued for Moore for both incidents.The resident at 100 Loraine Ln. has not been charged at this time.-------------------------------