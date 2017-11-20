HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --The Harnett County Sheriff's Office believes a man accused of a shooting Sunday night may be the victim of another shooting.
Deputies said they responded to Central Harnett Hospital just after 9 p.m. and learned that a shooting took place near 67 Ervin McNeil St. in the RNT Mobile Home Park in Bunnlevel.
Authorities said Robert Earl Gunn, 40, of Lillington suffered four gunshot wounds and was transferred to WakeMed.
He is in critical condition at this time, according to officials.
About 40 minutes after arriving at the hospital, deputies received a call reporting a burglary and shooting at 100 Loraine Ln. in Lillington.
The suspect, Raquan Moore, 21, of Lillington, had one gunshot wound, according to authorities.
Deputies have determined that the suspect in the shooting at Ervin McNeil St. was the person that had been shot at 100 Loraine Ln.
Raquan Moore was transported to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
According to authorities, multiple warrants have been issued for Moore for both incidents.
The resident at 100 Loraine Ln. has not been charged at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
-------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD