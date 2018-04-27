DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3392279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.

According to officials, DNA from ancestry websites led to the arrest of the suspected "Golden State Killer," Joseph James DeAngelo. Officers surveilled DeAngelo for several days prior to his arrest.DeAngelo is accused of 45 rapes and 15 murders.Sacramento County District Attorney's officials confirmed the reports and told ABC7 News that their investigation is ongoing and they will not be giving further information on the DNA at this time.Ancestry websites 23andMe and Ancestry.com released statements on the findings, saying mainly that they do not know if their services aided in the arrest of DeAngelo.Here is the full statement from 23andMe:We don't know how California police identified this person, but it wasn't through our database. We didn't work with law enforcement on this case, they didn't contact us.Here is the full statement from Ancestry.com:At this point, DeAngelo has only been charged for two counts of murder for the death of a Sacramento area couple in 1978, but police promise more charges.