ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --A court document reveals that Mariah Kay Woods, the 3-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert that garnered national attention, may have been sexually abused by her mother's live-in boyfriend.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The details were first reported by the Jacksonville Daily News.
The document lists several acts of abuse against Mariah and her two brothers, including physical violence and sexual abuse of the little girl, whose body was found this past weekend miles from her Onslow County home.
Kristy Woods, the children's mother, knew of the sexual abuse and allegedly "failed to protect the juveniles from exposure to sexual abuse," the document alleged.
Mariah was reported missing by her mother on Nov. 27.
Kimrey, 32, was arrested December 1 and charged with concealing of death; obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property. Mariah's body was found December 2.
Kimrey made a first court appearance Monday morning.
He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.
Mariah's biological father has sought custody of his other children.