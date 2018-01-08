Dozens displaced after large apartment fire in Carrboro

EMBED </>More Videos

No one was injured but the top floor units sustained heavy fire damage.

By
CARRBORO, NC (WTVD) --
Dozens are displaced after a large fire ripped through an Orange County apartment complex.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Firefighters battled the fire at the Villages of Chapel Hill apartments off Smith Level Road in Carrboro on Monday evening.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to contain the blaze.



"It was terrifying," said Mario Grisanela, who escaped with his parents. "I saw my roof get burned, my room is at the second floor and it was directly above my roof. I wasn't sure it was going to be burned down."

The Carrboro Police Department helped in the rescue effort and all occupants were able to get out of the units.

"Certainly we encourage everyone, have an escape plan, practice that with their families," said Carrboro Fire Chief Susanna Williams. "Pick a meeting place so everyone is accounted for. Check your smoke alarms."

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. One dog was rescued and two cats are still missing.



David DeGenova and Damaris Osario managed to escape along with their pet rabbit Leo. They had just returned from winter break before classes resume at UNC.

"All the things we were planning to do - jobs, emails, grocery shopping - it seems insignificant now," DeGenova said.

"Yeah," Osario added. "I can't even think about material things."

The eight upstairs apartments sustained significant fire damage - the eight downstairs units mostly smoke and water.



As investigators searched for answers, residents had to wait for CO2 levels to drop before getting back inside. Many sat inside a bus to keep warm.

"The most important thing is health, of course," Grisanela said. "That we're alive, and that's what matters."

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment fireorange county newsCarrboroChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Part of Cornwallis Road in Durham closed after train strikes car
Tension eases over name of southeast Raleigh's new school
Two charged in murder of missing Henderson man
2nd suspect arrested in fatal Fayetteville Carlie C's shooting
Wake County Schools still plagued by chilly classrooms
Exclusive: Injured Orange HS player speaks about recovery
18-year-old shot to death in Johnston County
Canceled trip leaves woman fighting cancer and fighting for a refund
Show More
The latest on school closings and delays
2 more arrests made in Halifax County quadruple murder
Woman shot in face near Durham middle school
Police: Durham man robs business, gets into scuffle over gun with employee
23-year-old woman dies after car overturns in Wake County creek
More News
Top Video
Tension eases over name of southeast Raleigh's new school
Part of Cornwallis Road in Durham closed after train strikes car
Exclusive: Injured Orange HS player speaks about recovery
Wake County Schools still plagued by chilly classrooms
More Video