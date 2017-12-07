Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, two people are dead after a tractor-trailer crashed into a vehicle, setting it on fire.Officials said the incident happened before 1:15 Thursday afternoon on NC 72 west of Lumberton.The tractor-trailer reportedly struck the car which then set it on fire, killing the driver of the tractor-trailer and a 1-year-old passenger inside of the car.Officials also said two other passengers within the vehicle were airlifted to a local hospital.NC 72 is closed and is expected to remain closed for several hours; however, detours are in place.An investigation is ongoing.