Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash

shutter stock generic (shutter stock )

ROBESON COUNTY (WTVD) --
According to the NC State Highway Patrol, two people are dead after a tractor-trailer crashed into a vehicle, setting it on fire.

Officials said the incident happened before 1:15 Thursday afternoon on NC 72 west of Lumberton.

The tractor-trailer reportedly struck the car which then set it on fire, killing the driver of the tractor-trailer and a 1-year-old passenger inside of the car.

Officials also said two other passengers within the vehicle were airlifted to a local hospital.

NC 72 is closed and is expected to remain closed for several hours; however, detours are in place.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashchild killedLumberton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Colder temps moving in, bringing possibility of snow
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher
HS ball aims to raise $150K for Raleigh-Wake Partnership
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
White ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for fatal shooting
NM school shooting leaves 2 students, suspect dead
Show More
Dangers of not watering your Christmas tree
Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Seqirus announces $9M expansion of Holly Springs site
Al Franken resigns from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
Police warn about phone scam targeting Wake County residents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
PHOTOS: These loving pups need homes!
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
More Photos