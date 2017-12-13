Driver critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-40

Wrong way driver leaves WB 40 at exit 282 with one lane open.

Driver is of this car is in critical but stable condition at Duke.



Driver of other Vehicle appears to be okay.

Authorities are investigating a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 that critically injured a driver early Wednesday morning.It happened along westbound I-40 near Page Road.Authorities tell ABC11 that the driver was going the wrong way down the interstate when they collided with a FedEx semi-truck.Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was new to North Carolina.It is unclear if the driver of the truck was injured.Several lanes of I-40 are currently blocked as authorities clear the scene.