Driver found with gunshot wound in back after crash in Durham

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of North Alston Avenue and East Main Street shortly after midnight.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at that intersection. They discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital with possibly fatal injuries.

Passengers of both vehicles involved in the crash received minor injuries.

This is an ongoing story. ABC11 will update as we receive more information.
