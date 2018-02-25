Drunk man rides horse onto California Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who tested twice the legal limit for alcohol rode his horse onto the 91 freeway on his birthday, according to the CHP. (CHP Santa Fe Springs)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
A man who tested twice the legal limit for alcohol rode his horse onto the 91 freeway on his birthday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man riding a white horse on the eastbound 91 from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue. Officers found the man on his horse after he had exited at Downey and rode into Bellflower.

They stopped the man and administered field sobriety tests, with results of .21 and .19 percent - or more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse under the influence.

He was identified as Luis Alfredo Perez of Placentia, with police documents indicating he turned 29 years old shortly before he was spotted on the freeway.

His horse Guera was unharmed and was released to Perez's mother.

The CHP offered a simple message to the public: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
DUIhorsesCHPfreewayCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal away from team after infant daughter's death
Grieving family speaks after fatal Durham crash
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Durham police: Man killed in stabbing on Avondale Drive
4 killed across 3 southern states following reported tornadoes
Show More
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
Raleigh home used to support the homeless ravaged by fire
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Congress releases redacted Democratic rebuttal memo
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
More News
Top Video
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
Hope Mills issues warning on dam
2 injured after shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
More Video