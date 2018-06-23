Dunn man wounded in officer-involved shooting

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) --Trevor West, 27, of Dunn was wounded Friday night during an officer-involved shooting after he allegedly began to fire at officers.
According to Harnett County officials, two Dunn City police officers and two Harnett County deputies responded to a call on Pope Road in Dunn.
The four officers found West armed and flashing a gun.
Authorities say West failed to comply and began to fire at the officers when two of the four returned fire.
West was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. No officers were hurt.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident as a matter of protocol.