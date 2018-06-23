Dunn man wounded in officer-involved shooting

Trevor West, 27, of Dunn was wounded Friday night during an officer-involved shooting after he allegedly began to fire at officers.According to Harnett County officials, two Dunn City police officers and two Harnett County deputies responded to a call on Pope Road in Dunn.The four officers found West armed and flashing a gun.Authorities say West failed to comply and began to fire at the officers when two of the four returned fire.West was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. No officers were hurt.The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident as a matter of protocol.