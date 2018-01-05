  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Durham Police Department)</span></div>
What is CrimeStoppers?

CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization that involves the public, the media and the police in the fight against crime. It offers anonymity and cash rewards to people who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders. Anonymity overcomes fear of involvement, and cash overcomes apathy.

Click here for the CrimeStoppers website

Call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200

How Does it Work?

Local law enforcement agencies conduct CrimeStoppers investigations, but a board of directors made up of citizens from a broad cross-section of the community is responsible for establishing CrimeStoppers' policy, raising funds, and determining the amount and method of reward payments. CrimeStoppers programs are nonprofit corporations.

The CrimeStoppers coordinator, who is a police officer, processes information received through a special CrimeStoppers telephone line - (919)683-1200.

This phone line is answered in English and Spanish, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Callers, who never have to give their names, are given code names or numbers. When a caller's information leads to an arrest, the caller again contacts the CrimeStoppers coordinator to establish a method of payment. A number of callers entitled to rewards do not accept them.

Who Benefits?

The community! The program is a true partnership between the community, the media, and law-enforcement. Citizens are involved. Crimes are solved. Stolen property is recovered. Drugs are confiscated. Criminals are jailed. CrimeStoppers helps make our community a safer and better place to live, work and play.

How Big are the Rewards?

Rewards range from a low of $100 to a high of $1,200. The amount of the reward is based on the seriousness of the crime and the amount and type of information provided by the caller.

Who Do I Call?

Call (919) 683-1200 for English or Spanish; to provide the confidential information necessary for the arrest of the person(s) who committed the reported crime. Remember, all information is confidential and the caller always remains anonymous.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Durham
Top Stories
Getting your car inspected? Don't get taken for a ride
Police: High Point man punches 34-year-old to death in Walmart
Why this may be the worst winter for hair
Crews battle house fire in Orange County
Police: Man used garage door opener to enter house, sexually assault child
Police: Mom leaves 3 kids in the cold to go shopping at Walmart
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on plane
CHILLING VIDEO: Mom confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter
Show More
1 dead, dozens sick after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
Threat of black ice lingers after winter storm
The latest on school, business, and transit closings and delays
13-year-old girl dies, several others injured by carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
Raleigh water main break closes westbound lane of Poole Road
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
PHOTOS: Your images from the first snow of 2018
PHOTOS: Dozens killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
PHOTOS: NC State wins the Sun Bowl
More Photos