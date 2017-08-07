Durham Downtown YMCA pool reopens

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Durham Downtown YMCA swimming pool will reopen at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The pool has been closed since Wednesday when a mechanical pump failure caused a chemical to leak into the pool, sending 42 people, including 40 children to area hospitals.
All of the people affected by the fumes caused by a sodium hypochloride leak recovered after receiving treatment.
The YMCA on Morgan Street reopened Friday, but the indoor pool remained closed while authorities investigated the cause of the leak.