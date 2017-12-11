Durham family needs your help to win dream job

A Durham family is asking for your vote to help them live in Cancun for six months. (WTVD)

A Durham family has left their life in North Carolina to travel the world, and now they're competing for a job to become a travel ambassadors for Cancun.com, but they need your vote to win.

The Barbers decided to sacrifice everything in order to give their children the world and live as global nomads.

The family of five even sold their home to accomplish the goal.

The kids have virtual or home school; their mother resigned from her job at Duke, and their father taught them everything he knows from his video production and graphic design business so they can travel the world and blog as "TeamBz."



When they saw the ABC11's Facebook post for Cancun.com's travel ambassador job to make $10,000 a month by taking photos and making videos, they jumped on it.



They're competing with over 4,000 others and want your vote online to win.



"Some people never really leave out of their neighborhoods, you know ... their small community," Rich Barber said. "And they watch the rest of the world go around, and so we wanted to show our kids that there's more than that"

You can vote for TeamBz here.
