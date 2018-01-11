Durham man charged with 2 'LetGo' armed robberies

Shelly Maurice Fields (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department has charged a man with two counts of robbery at gunpoint in connection to the "LetGo" app.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Shelly Maurice Fields, 19, of Durham, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In one incident on December 26 at the 2700 block of Sylvias Court, the victim told officers he had contacted Fields through the "LetGo" app to buy a gaming system. When the two men met, Fields pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Fields was also charged with robbing a man and his relatives on December 27 on Ross Road. The victim said he made plans to purchase a car from Fields, but when he got out of his car Fields approached him with a gun and demanded money. This time the victim told officers he pulled out a knife and fought with the suspect until a second man approached them, went toward the victim's car and took phones from the relatives who were in the car at the time.

Fields has been placed in the Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberydurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sam's Club closing stores across the U.S., including Morrisville location
Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ
Federal agencies to join investigation into child slavery ring
Flying Fairy toy sparks concerns after catching fire
Cumberland County youth pastor charged with indecent liberties with a child
AP: Pres. Trump uses vulgar comment addressing immigrants
Cary church fights potential deportation of legal immigrant
Rocky Mount senior citizens upset after apartments flood
Show More
Raleigh PD: Fatal Waffle House shooting, Rock Quarry Rd homicide linked
SBI investigating after man dies in Raleigh police custody
4 more flu deaths reported; hospitals face IV bag shortages
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
Baby in Charlotte Amber Alert found safe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
PHOTOS: Historic Wake Forest cemetery bulldozed?
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
More Photos