Police are investigating after a man claims someone defaced his car with a racial slur.Durham resident Chuck Mangum said he couldn't believe the first thing he saw when he went outside Friday morning. - the phrase "Go Home, N-word" written on his car."From the sidewalk there I looked and I was like, 'What's that on my car?,'" Mangum explained. "And I came over here and I was like, 'Oh no.' Then I came over here and saw these big letters - everybody knows what that stands for."Mangum, 52, moved into his home two years ago. He's retired and said he spends most of his days home, helping his mostly elderly neighbors with odd jobs."This is just ridiculous man," he said. "I don't understand. You live in a good neighborhood and you still have this racism going on."Mangum has filed a police report and intends to take legal action.---------------------------------------