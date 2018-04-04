Durham Police charge woman in slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus

Naisha Moena Bowser (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police have filed charges against a woman accused of slashing a man's neck during a dispute on a GoDurham Bus on March 15.

Police say the suspect is Naisha Moena Bowser, 21, of Durham.

She is not in custody at this time. Bowser is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a public transit operator and injury to property.

Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. March 15 when a female passenger became angry and threw a soda bottle through a windshield, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said she started to argue with the bus driver and a male passenger attempted to intervene.

The female slashed the male passenger's neck with a box cutter, according to the witnesses, and then got off the bus.

Anyone with information on Bowser's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Junker at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
