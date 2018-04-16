Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video: Durham Police investigate fatal shooting on Carlton Crossing.

DURHAM, N.C (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in the 4600 block of Carlton Crossing Drive.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 11:15 p.m and found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the driveway of a home.

The victim has been identified as Hong Zheng, 42, of Durham.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationdurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135mph winds
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham over the weekend
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs  
Powerful storm leaves Triangle roads flooded, thousands without power
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Domino's will now deliver to beaches, parks
Today marks anniversary of 2011 tornado outbreak that killed 24
WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them
Show More
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Duke freshman Wendell Carter, Jr. announces he will enter NBA Draft
Harnett County deputy recovering after weekend shooting
Possible threat being investigated at Fuquay-Varina High School
7 inmates dead in South Carolina prison riot ID'd
More News