Durham Police investigate after two people shot

The Durham Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the 2200 block of Dallas Street.It happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. A woman was shot in the back and suffered what police said appeared to be life-threatening injuries.She was taken to a hospital via ambulance.A man at the scene was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital with what were also considered life-threatening injuries.A car could be seen with a bullet hole in the driver's-side rear window. It was not immediately clear whether a victim was shot inside the vehicle or whether the car was randomly struck by a bullet.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.