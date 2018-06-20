Live Broadcast
Durham police investigate homicide on Cheek Road
WTVD
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 07:52PM
DURHAM, NC --
Durham police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot in the chest.
The shooting happened at 2715 Cheek Road.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
