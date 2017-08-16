Durham Police investigating after 16-year-old shot

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3800 block of S. Roxboro Street shortly before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.A 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.It happened in the parking lot of the busy Hope Valley Shopping Center, which is anchored by a Kroger.No suspects are in custody.A follow-up investigation is underway.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.